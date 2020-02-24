Safaricom joins the Valuable 500 Disability Inclusion movement

Shares

Safaricom has joined the Valuable 500, a movement that brings together CEO’s responsible for huge organisations to put disability inclusion on the global business leadership agenda.

The telco becomes the first in Kenya and fourth in Africa to join the movement that calls on influential business leaders and their brands to ignite systemic change by unlocking the business, social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people with disabilities around the world.

By joining the initiative, Safaricom has solidified its commitment to elimination of stigma and discrimination, economic empowerment and facilitating the availability and affordability of assistive devices and technologies.

According to the International Labour Organisation and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, countries lose 7% of their GDP due to disability exclusion.

The campaign hopes to have 500 global business leaders and CEOs signed up to the initiative, which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals to reduce inequalities and create inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and communities.

Michael Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom, had this to say, “Operating in a developing nation, we witness first-hand the disproportionate effects of inequality and poverty on People with Disability. Guided by our purpose of Transforming Lives and the Sustainable Development Goals, we are committed to driving the Disability Inclusion agenda in the communities we serve.”