Safaricom introduces 0110 and 0111 prefix numbers

Safaricom has today announced the introduction of SIM cards with the 0110 and 0111 prefixes at all Safaricom Shops and Dealer Outlets countrywide.

The new-prefix sim cards will be available free of charge with customers only required to activate their lines with a top up of KES 50 airtime. At the same time, they have rolled out a new numbering system that provides its customers with the freedom to choose their own number rather than pre-assigned mobile phone numbers.

With the new prefixes, Safaricom now has the capacity to add 2 million additional customers to its network. Currently, the service provider has over 34.5 million customers. The new prefixes were allocated by the Communications Authority of Kenya in 2019 after the exhaustion of the 07XX prefixes.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom, had this to say, “The new 0110 and 0111 prefixes alongside our new numbering system are part of our “For You” commitment to be Simple, Transparent and Honest. We continue to invest in additional enhancements and services to better meet the needs of our customers as they evolve and to also provide them with even more freedom and flexibility.”