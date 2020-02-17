You can now trade Government T-bills and bonds on the Standard Chartered mobile app

Shares

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has launched a feature that allows one to trade T-bills and bonds exclusively through mobile phone.

Through the SC Mobile App client will be able to buy or sell local currency government bonds and treasury bills without the hustle of visiting a branch to fill in forms. The clients will also be able to view the list of available securities to be traded through the SC Mobile App for the trading day, see transaction history for previous deals submitted, and learn more about local government bonds trading through educational page.

The minimum investment amount for the SC Mobile traded bond has a face value of KSh100, 000 while the maximum one can trade on the app is capped at KSh10 million.

The Bank becomes the second entity to launch mobile traded bonds and bills after the Kenyan Government launched the world’s first Treasury bond in 2015 offered exclusively via mobile phone and in a bid to stimulate public participation in the capital markets, raise money cheaply and boost the national savings rate.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Head of Wealth Management, Paul Njoki, had this to say, “Today we have added another first to our digital banking innovation as we continue to expand our digital offering across our banking spectrum. We are happy that this launch will go along away in supporting the Government quest for financial inclusion.”