JamboJet has launched Shukrani a new product that allows group bookings

JamboJet the low cost carrier has introduced a new product named Shukrani that will allow group bookings targeting senior citizens, students, chama groups, among other segments.

Shukrani, will allow group bookings of 15 passengers and above, with tailor-made services to match their desired customer journey. The product offers one free seat; with applicable taxes, for every group booked, dedicated check-in desk, meet, greet and assist services, special in-flight mentions and pre-assigned group seating.

To launch the product, Jambojet in partnership with Sarova Whitesands, flew a group of 16 women aged between 45-68 years from Ngonde PCEA Church in Kiganjo, Nyeri County. It was their first time flying, after they were nominated in an online competition carried out by Jambojet. The ladies got to take a tour of Fort Jesus, thereafter, they had lunch with the Jambojet CEO at Sarova Whitesands, then proceeded to the beach for games.

Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet, had this to say, “We have seen an increased interest in special requests from groups and a need to offer a tailor made product for this customer segment. We are keen to continue coming up with innovative products to address our customers’ needs.”