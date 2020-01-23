Google launches Collections, a feature that will help you save and organize your searches

Shares

Looking for something that you had searched in the past but did not save for example that recipe for marinating chicken or say making a cocktail can be a daunting task as you have to look through your history. However, this is a thing of the past with the launch of Google Collections which is an AI powered search feature.

The feature will work by grouping similar pages that you have visited in search, you can thereafter save the collections to allow for easy access in the future. Google will recommend Collections based on activities like cooking, shopping and hobbies.

The suggestions can be accessed any time from the Collections tab in the Google app or through the Google.com side menu on the mobile web. And if you don’t want Google to suggest collections for you, you can control this in your settings, which you can visit right from Collections in the Google app.

A collaboration feature will let you share and work on a collection with others. For example, if you’re planning a party with friends, you might want to share the recipes you’re considering, or the decorations you want to use so you can make a decision together. When sharing a collection, you’ll have the option to let others view it or to let others make changes. And you can always make it private again if you don’t want to share it anymore.