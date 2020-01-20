The Vivo Y19 smartphone is now available for sale in Kenya

Shares

Phone manufaturer Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its Y-series portfolio, the Vivo Y19, as it seeks to increase its footprint in the Kenyan market.

The Vivo Y19 joins other Y series phones in the Kenyan market which include the Y12, Y15 and Y17 which are currently retailing in stores country wide.

The new phones features a 6.53-inch FHD + Halo display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, up to 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, dewdrop notch design and has 3D curved edge gradient design at the back panel. It also comes with an AI Triple Rear Camera setup with 16-megapixels as a primary sensor with f/1.78, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it employs a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0, AI Face Beauty mode. The phone also carries support for face unlock.

The Vivo Y19 is powered with an Octa-core Mediatek’s Helio P65 (MT6768) processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable via microSD card. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone comes packed with a 5000mAh non-removable battery with support for 18W dual-engine fast charging. The phone also supports reverse charging and runs on Android 9.0 based on Funtouch OS 9.2. Connectivity features include VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, FM radio and micro USB port 2.0. The phone measures 162.15 × 76.47 × 8.89mm and weighs 193.0 grams.

The device is available country wide in two variant colors i.e. Magnetic Black and Spring White at Ksh. 26,999.

