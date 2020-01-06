Emirates is offering discounts on return flights starting from $484 until 21 January

Shares

Dubai based airline, Emirates, has announced that it is offering discounts on return flight fares to various destinations it flies to.

Kenyan travellers will be able to take advantage of discounted fares to various destinations that Emirates flies to. The discounted fares will be valid for business class and economy class.

The discount fares for the return flights will start from $484 (Kshs 48,884) and they are available until January 21st 2020. The flights will be valid for travel from January 7th 2020 to November 30th 2020.

Below are some of the featured destinations and fares:

DESTINATION Economy Class Fares From USD Business Class Fares From USD Dubai, UAE 484 1405 London, UK 776 2445 Beijing, China 823 4062

Emirates, from its hub in Dubai, flies to more than 159 destinations in 85 countries and territories including 43 destinations in Europe; 17 in the Americas; 23 in Africa; 13 in the Middle East; and 17 in South Asia. Emirates operates two daily flights to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport departing at 1635hrs and 2245hrs.