Baldev Chager is now leading in the East African mini classic rally first day that saw the competitors start in Nairobi and finish in the foot Mount Kilimanjaro. His Porsche 911 was fastest, followed by Geoff Bell’s Datsun 240Z and Ian Duncan’s Rover V8.

Reflecting on the first day, a delighted Baldev said, “As long as you are in the Classic, it is a good day. If you are happy, smiling and driving a Classic Car, there is nothing better.”

Many drivers used the first stage from Corner Baridi to Kajiado to settle in and re-learn their cars after a long absence from the World’s Greatest Rally.

Third placed Ian Duncan experienced a minor setback as he had to replace his car days before the start. His co-driver, Anthony Nielsen said, “We were getting ready with another car and then had to pull this one out of the garage at the last minute. Day 1, easy, learn the car, learn everyone and just get back into it.”

The 3 stages covered nearly 200 competitive kilometres that showcased the unique character of the East African Safari Classic Rally, with its challenging dirt roads, stunning scenery and exotic wildlife. Another unique attribute of this rally is the roadside servicing that was flanked by fans as the cars drove in for marketing.

“It is very different from the KNRC, it is you driving but most of it is drive by sight, a learning experience for me,” said Maxine Wahome, driver of the only ladies team, co-driven by Safina Khan.

For the first time Rally Raid entrants have been admitted to the East African Safari Classic Rally, the top 3 a clean sweep for CRT vehicles led by Mike Rose followed by Mark Glen and Ross Field.