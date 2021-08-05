Shares

Safaricom has announced a Ksh. 1 Million sponsorship for rally driver Maxine Wahome ahead of this weekend’s Kenya National Rally Championship rally in Voi.

Maxine, alias the “riding queen’ will be driving a Subaru N10 with seasoned navigator Linet Ayuko on the dusty Voi route. She successfully completed the 2021 WRC Safari Rally held in June, finishing 23rd in the Championship.

Commenting on Safaricom’s sponsorship, Maxine said, “I switched from biking to compete in rally and autocross because it has always been on my to-do list, and the experience I have gained especially during the Safari Rally has been immense. I thank Safaricom for this opportunity and being able to recognize my ability and potential and supporting me in my quest to grow my motorsport career.”

This year, Safaricom also sponsored three other Kenyans, McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Jeremy Wahome and veteran driver Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo during the 2021 WRC Safari Rally.

Listed below are Maxine’s Achievements in rally driving so far