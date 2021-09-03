Shares

Equity Group has announced the appointment of Jonas Mushosho as a Non-Executive Director to its Board. This is following the retirement of Christopher Newson, a Non-Executive Director to the Board.

Jonas has previously served in senior leadership positions in both the private and public sectors and has led multi-national portfolios in different lines of business, particularly in financial services.

Prior to his appointment, Jonas also served as the CEO at Old Mutual Zimbabwe between 2012 and 2019. He also doubled up as the Managing Director for Old Mutual Rest of Africa, where he was responsible for strategy implementation, stakeholder management, investment performance management, governance and compliance in 12 countries in Africa.

He is currently a Director at Brooks and Oracle, a council member at Zimbabwe Open University and serves as a non-executive director at Delta Corporation.

Speaking while welcoming him to the Equity Board, Equity Group Chairman Prof. Isaac Macharia said, “We are delighted to bring on board Jonas as a new Non-Executive Director to the Group board. He brings a wealth of broad executive leadership experience in leading strategy implementation in a multi-national environment, which will be key as we seek to strengthen our regional subsidiaries.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jonas has this to say, “I am thrilled to be joining the board at a time when the company has reached the Ksh. 1.12 trillion total assets base and is focused on strengthening its regional business. By working together with the highly skilled management and staff at Equity, we will be able to further grow our business and continue to provide inclusive financial services in the countries we serve in furtherance of the Group’s vision of championing the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa.”

Jonas holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from University of South Africa, Bachelors Degree in Accounting and an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe. He also has postgraduate qualifications from the University of Cape town, Graduate School of Business, London Business School and Harvard Business School among others. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.