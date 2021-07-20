Shares

Over 350,000 Kenyans applied for the 9,000 teaching vacancies announced by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) earlier in June this year.

The shortlisted candidates are expected to go through an interview exercise slated for between Thursday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 28, with the Commission expected to announce the qualifying teachers by September, 2021.

The interview panels will be spread across the country and will consist of the chair of the Board of Management, School Principals, TSC County Director and a subject specialist. According to reports, the lists have already been shared with Sub-County Directors.

When the interviews are done, applicants with complaints will be allowed to lodge them between Friday, July 28 and Friday, August 6, 2021 to the Commission.

The new vacancies were announced in a move to aid in the transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia detailed that the Commission is seeking to employ 4,000 new secondary school teachers to be employed on a Permanent and Pensionable terms. 2,897 more will be hired to replace retired teachers in high schools.

The commission also announced 1,000 vacancies in primary schools and also intends to promote 1,000 teachers from primary to secondary schools.