The landscape of East African commerce is set for a transformation as the East African Business and Investment Summit & Expo 2026 (EABIS 2026) prepares to convene on 24–25 February at the Safari Park Hotel.

The International Trade Centre (ITC), through the EU-funded MARKUP II program, has officially partnered with the East African Business Council (EABC) to deliver this flagship event.

The 2026 Summit is designed as a high-stakes forum for Cabinet Ministers, CEOs, and global investors to harmonize the East African economic agenda.

The two-day expo will feature a robust agenda focused on integration and innovation:

Presidential Panel: A deep dive into regional prosperity and collective growth.

Infrastructure & Connectivity: Discussions on “Open Skies” air transport liberalization and intermodal transport.

The Digital Frontier: Fireside chats on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and breakout sessions on strengthening E-commerce.

Sustainability: Focused dialogues on climate finance and green trade.

While traditional tariffs are on the decline, East African Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) face an increasingly complex web of Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs). Requirements regarding technical certifications, specialized packaging, and labeling often act as invisible barriers to international markets.

To address this, the ITC will officially launch the Non-Tariff Measures Self-Assessment Tool (NTM SAT) on 25 February. This digital solution is designed to help businesses turn regulatory compliance from a hurdle into a competitive advantage.

“International trade is constantly evolving. For MSMEs, navigating these regulations is one of the biggest barriers to growth. This tool aims to turn trade intelligence into tangible business opportunities.”

The ITC’s involvement extends into the technical frameworks of continental trade. During the summit, the organization will lead a keynote presentation on the AfCFTA Investment Protocol and the WTO Investment Facilitation Agreement.

By sharing diagnostic insights into regional value chains, the ITC and EABC aim to provide a roadmap for “Driving Industrialization in East Africa,” ensuring that the transition toward a borderless Africa is supported by data-driven strategies and mutual recognition agreements.