The East African Business Council (EABC) convened a high-level meeting with the East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, business leaders, and government officials in Burundi to address critical barriers hindering deeper regional integration and economic growth.

The EABC CEOs, EAC Secretary General Meeting, held in partnership with the EAC, the Burundi Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CFCIB), the Burundi Manufacturers Association (AIB), and GIZ, focused on galvanizing reforms and streamlining trade across the bloc.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Edouard Bizimana, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and Development Cooperation, Republic of Burundi, underscored his country’s commitment to creating a favorable business climate. He highlighted the “bold reforms” undertaken under President Évariste Ndayishimiye to strengthen the environment for business and investment.

However, the Minister also pointed to enduring obstacles, urging the EAC to resolve issues such as non-tariff barriers (NTBs), restrictions on services trade, inconsistencies in applying the Common External Tariff (CET), and significant gaps in transport infrastructure. He called for a concentrated focus on joint infrastructure investments, strengthening regional value chains, and promoting the ‘Buy East African, Build East Africa’ campaign.

EAC Secretary General, H.E. Veronica Nduva, commended the Burundi private sector for their innovation and engagement in regional value chains. Recognizing specific challenges faced by Burundian traders—including delays at the Kobero–Kabanga border, high transport costs, non-uniform standards, and limited trade finance for MSMEs—she outlined proactive measures by the EAC Secretariat.

These measures include upgrading border posts, enhancing cargo security via the EAC Regional Bond and electronic tracking systems, harmonizing road user charges, and ensuring the consistent application of the Common Market Protocol.

Adding to the digital push, Ms. Annette Ssemuwemba Mutaawe, Deputy Secretary General for Customs, Trade, and Monetary Affairs, announced the development of the Buyer and Seller Online Portal to showcase regional products and boost e-commerce.

Private sector representatives used the forum to demand swifter implementation of regional agreements.

Hon. Olivier Suguru (MP), Chairperson of CFCIB and Vice Chairperson of EABC, called for the liberalization of air transport services and the full implementation of the EAC Single Customs Territory, specifically recommending the geomapping of the Horohoro/Lunga Lunga border post to lower costs for landlocked Burundi.

Mr. Juvenal Sakubu, Chairman of AIB, emphasized the importance of industrialization, noting the strategic timing of the dialogue alongside Burundi’s Industrial Fair.

Mr. Adrian Raphael Njau, Executive Director, EABC, presented compelling trade statistics: intra-EAC trade grew by 24.5% in Q2 2025. Yet, at only 12% of total trade, he stressed the urgent need for governments to fully implement commitments to achieve the ambitious target of 40% intra-EAC trade by 2030.

The meeting, which convened over 90 business leaders, culminated in specific, sectoral policy recommendations designed to leverage key investment opportunities in tourism, mining, infrastructure Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), ICT, and financial services.

Sector/Area Key Actionable Policy Proposals Manufacturing Complete major logistics projects (Northern, Central, Southern Corridors) and ensure the consistent availability of energy and foreign currency. Services Remove all restrictions on service trade, eliminate domestic regulatory hurdles, and improve data collection on trade in services. Tourism Address skills gaps, reduce high air transport costs, and adopt the EAC Single Tourist Visa for coordinated regional marketing. Customs & Transit Harmonize regulations, work hours, and cross-border permits; fully implement the Single Customs Window and digital systems for risk-based cargo screening.

In addition to sectoral demands, the meeting generated several crucial overarching policy proposals: