Limuru Country Club has announced the return of the Clergy & Friends Golf Day, a unique fixture in the local sporting calendar that bridges the gap between the pulpit and the putting green.

Scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, the event is designed to offer members of the clergy and their guests a day of relaxation and networking away from their daily ministerial duties.

The organizers have opted for a bright, high-visibility aesthetic for the 2026 edition, requesting that all participants adhere to a dress code of Shades of Yellow and White. This visual theme is expected to create a striking contrast against the lush, 7,000-foot altitude greens that Limuru is famous for.

The event remains one of the most accessible tournaments at the private club, with a structure designed to encourage high participation:

Entry Fee: Ksh. 1,000

Green Fee: Ksh. 500

RSVP: Registration is being handled through the Howdidido golf management app, though players can also book via direct line at 0702-645-941.

Limuru Country Club is known for its challenging par-72 layout and indigenous trees, will provide a rigorous test for the golfers.

Founded in 1945, Limuru Country Club originated as a social center for the local agricultural community within the tea-growing region of central Kenya. The facility initially featured a nine-hole course before expanding to a full 18-hole par-72 layout in 1952. Located at an elevation of 7,000 feet, the course is characterized by its indigenous vegetation and high-altitude terrain.