At just 19 years old, Chanelle Wangari Mwangi is quickly becoming one of the most promising golfers on the African circuit and beyond. Representing the Kenya Ladies Golf Union and supported by the R&A, Chanelle’s journey in the sport began at the remarkable age of 5.

Chanelle’s dedication to golf is matched by her commitment to education, as she is currently a student at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Her competitive record is extensive, including participation in over 10 WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) Events in Africa, securing at least one win.

A consistent top performer, she was the only Kenyan to finish in the Top 10 at the Africa Women’s Amateur Invitational in 2024/2025 (where she placed 4th). Her talent has been recognized locally and internationally, culminating in her having a Best Ranked 762 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking. She has won every local competition she has entered as an individual and has twice been crowned the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Champion (winning both the Stroke Play and Matchplay events). Furthermore, she was part of the All Africa Junior Team Championship 2024.

Since 2023 , Chanelle has been a member of the fully-sponsored Africa High Performance Program (AHPP), a membership she describes as a “life changing experience.”

“Being a member of the Africa High Performance Program (AHPP) since has truly been a life changing experience for me. It’s more than just a platform to compete and practice where I’ve been given the opportunity to grow both as an athlete and a person. I’m grateful to the R&A for their support, which has been instrumental not only in helping me achieve my goals but also in shaping the direction of my career.”

Her early promise was highlighted when she was named the Most Promising Girl Athlete at the SOYA AWARDS in 2015. She has also proudly represented Kenya in the World Championships USA on several occasions.

With a powerful swing and a clear vision for her career, Chanelle Wangari Mwangi is a name golf fans will be hearing for years to come.