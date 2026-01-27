Shares

The Ladima Foundation has announced a landmark partnership with the Berlin-based film festival Afrikamera, Current Cinema from Africa. This collaboration aims to amplify the voices of women storytellers by providing the winner of the 2026 Adiaha Award for Best Documentary a prestigious international platform in Germany.

Now in its eighth year, the Adiaha Award has solidified its reputation as one of the continent’s most significant accolades. By focusing exclusively on the talent of African women, the award has acted as a springboard for films that have gone on to dominate the global festival circuit. Recent laureates include Miki Redelinghuys and Pearlie Joubert (2025), Zippy Kimundu and Meena Nanji (2024), and Cyrielle Raingou (2023).

A Bridge to the Global Stage

The 2026 edition marks an evolution for the award. Following a successful transition to an online competition format last year, the upcoming winner will receive:

A $2,000 cash prize to support their future work.

An official invitation to Berlin in November 2026.

A featured screening at Afrikamera 2026, titled “REFLECT.”

The partnership is a natural progression following the 2025 festival, where Ladima Foundation Board Member Chanelle Ellaya led a critical panel on training and strategies for women breaking into the film industry.

Ute Rügner, Project Manager of Afrikamera, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “The partnership aims to increase visibility for African women filmmakers and to strengthen their storytelling through the festival’s program… the winner of the Adiaha Award will be invited to present her film, celebrating diverse African storytelling in cinema.”

Since its inception in 2007, Afrikamera has worked to dismantle stereotypes by showcasing the multifaceted reality of life in Africa—moving beyond traditional narratives of crisis to highlight the inner perspectives of the continent’s creators. By partnering with Ladima, the festival reinforces its role as a permanent hub for exchange between African filmmakers and European audiences, producers, and distributors.

The competition is open exclusively to African women living and working on the continent, for films produced within Africa.

Key Submission Details: