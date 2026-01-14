Shares

Proto Energy, through its automotive brand OTO Gas, has entered into a strategic partnership with OLA Energy to introduce specialized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dispensing pumps at OLA petrol stations.

The initiative has kicked off with a pilot site in Buruburu, Nairobi, marking the first phase of a planned multi-site rollout.

The partnership leverages OLA Energy’s retail infrastructure and established brand trust to accelerate the adoption of Autogas. The solution is primarily aimed at motorists utilizing dual-fuel systems. They allow vehicles to switch seamlessly between LPG and conventional fuels.

“This partnership with OLA Energy allows us to take OTO Gas closer to the everyday motorist by integrating LPG into a trusted retail environment,” said Joel Kamau, Chief Executive Officer of Proto Energy. “Our goal has always been to make cleaner energy solutions practical and accessible. This launch demonstrates that LPG is no longer a niche option but a viable, scalable fuel for Kenya’s mobility needs.”

The initiative aligns with Kenya’s National LPG Growth Strategy, which aims to increase LPG penetration to 70% by 2028. According to Kamau, investing in such infrastructure helps turn policy ambition into tangible solutions that reduce urban air pollution.

For OLA Energy, the collaboration reinforces a broader strategy to evolve beyond traditional petroleum products.

“This partnership reflects OLA Energy’s commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Mohamed Elhoderi, Managing Director of OLA Energy. “By co-locating LPG dispensing at our stations, we are expanding customer choice while maintaining the quality and safety the OLA brand is known for. This model is commercially sound, scalable, and aligned with the future of energy retail in Kenya.”

Following the Buruburu launch, both companies intend to scale the model across additional OLA Energy stations.