Proto Energy Limited announced today that its sustainability efforts have resulted in a saving of 7,085.76 tonnes of CO2 in the first half of 2025. This significant reduction, detailed in the company’s latest Sustainability Report, is equivalent to the environmental benefit of growing over 4,700 hectares of eucalyptus trees for a year.
The report, titled Creating a World of Endless Possibilities Through Sustainable Practices, outlines the company’s commitment to its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. Proto Energy’s strategy aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on key areas:
- Education: Converted 38 schools from using traditional firewood to cleaner LPG cooking systems, creating healthier learning environments.
- Health: Held 3 medical camps for its staff and local communities.
- Women’s Empowerment: Provided a dedicated leadership and growth program for 37 female employees.
“In an era where sustainability is no longer optional but essential, Proto Energy is embedding it at the core of our business,” said Joel Kamau, CEO of Proto Energy. “Our mission is to deliver clean, quality, and accessible LPG to every Kenyan household and business while protecting the environment and empowering our communities.”
Looking ahead, Proto Energy has set ambitious goals, including achieving Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2040, restoring 100 hectares of forested areas by 2030, and transitioning 50 more schools to clean LPG cooking by 2027. The company’s commitment was also recognized with the Proto Miritini Plant being named the winner in the Oil and Gas category at the annual Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSH) awards.
The full Proto Energy 2025 Sustainability Report is available HERE.