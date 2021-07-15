Shares

OLA Energy has signed an agreement with Ecobank, expanding their partnership and providing innovative digital financial services at service stations in Africa. The partnership will initially be offered in at least 10 service stations in Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal before being rolled out to other OLA affiliates in Africa.

Through the existing partnership, OLA Energy has already deployed point of sales terminals throughout its retail network across African affiliates. These terminals have enabled the company to host smart card and fuel card solutions along with other payment applications.

With the new agreement, OLA Energy’s customers and dealers will be able to access a variety of Ecobank digital financial services. This includes its mobile payment solution EcobankPay, acceptance of several credit cards for merchant payments, distribution of remittance products like Rapid Transfer and Western Union and financial services for Ecobank account holders.

Customers will also be able to make instant transfers, pay their bills, top up their airtime and withdraw cash from ATM’s across the OLA energy network. The expansion is part of wider efforts by OLA Energy to provide a comprehensive service to its consumers in the continent, including fuel card services like the OLA Energy O’Card and convenience shopping through the marhaba stores.

“This expanded partnership with Ecobank demonstrates our strong commitment to maximizing the use of digital financial services for our customers, dealers and the public at large. This latest agreement builds on efforts by OLA Energy to expand opportunities for cross-selling partnerships and promotions across our African energy network,” read a statement from OLA Energy.