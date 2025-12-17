Shares

Safarilink Airlines has officially inaugurated its highly anticipated daily flight route connecting Nairobi, Kisumu, and Entebbe, marking a significant milestone for regional connectivity across the East African Community.

The launch of this new service is poised to revolutionize travel, trade, and tourism by directly linking Kenya and Uganda across the expanse of Lake Victoria, reducing the journey between Kisumu and Entebbe to a mere 45 minutes via air.

The new route, which operates from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport (WIL) via Kisumu International Airport (KIS) to Entebbe International Airport (EBB), is strategically designed to cement Kisumu’s position as a vital gateway to East and Central Africa.

Speaking at the launch event, Safarilink officials highlighted the immense potential of the service to unlock economic growth. For years, travelers between Western Kenya and Uganda had to endure lengthy ground or circuitous flight connections. This direct route offers a streamlined, efficient alternative for business travelers and tourists alike.

The immediate impact is expected to be felt across several sectors:

Trade and Investment: The direct air link will facilitate faster, easier movement of business personnel, enhancing cross-border trade and investment between the two nations.

Tourism: The service creates seamless connections for regional tourism circuits, linking Kenya’s world-renowned safari destinations with Uganda’s attractions, including the opportunity for gorilla tracking.

Cultural Exchange: By making travel more accessible and affordable, the route is expected to foster deeper cultural and social ties between communities living around Lake Victoria.

The service begins with a daily morning flight, with plans already underway to introduce an additional four-times-weekly afternoon service (operating Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) starting in January 2026 to meet anticipated demand.