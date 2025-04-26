Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ), and Safarilink Aviation have partnered to connect travellers to Kenya’s world-renowned safari destinations.

Kenya Airways’ customers will now be able to book their international flights and domestic safari connections on a single ticket, creating a seamless and convenient travel experience. KQ’s extensive international network will now connect with two (2) daily flights to nine (9) key airstrips in the Maasai Mara, as well as Amboseli, Nanyuki, and Samburu.

“This partnership exemplifies smart innovation, bridging Kenya Airways’ global reach with Safarilink’s expertise in last-mile connectivity to key safari destinations,” stated Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya Airways. “Together, we are optimizing aircraft use, reducing ground delays, and offering our guests more flexibility and smoother journeys. Importantly, by enhancing access to these remote airstrips, we are also empowering local communities and supporting conservation efforts, as tourism is the heartbeat of Kenya.”

This strategic collaboration eliminates the need for separate bookings and offers a streamlined journey for tourists seeking unparalleled wildlife encounters. In 2024, leisure travel accounted for the largest portion of tourist arrivals in Kenya at 44.2%, highlighting the significant demand for accessible and high-quality safari adventures.

Safarilink Aviation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Alex Avedi, highlighted, “Safarilink is delighted to partner with Kenya Airways to offer a truly seamless travel experience to some of the most iconic safari destinations in Kenya.” “Our fleet of Cessna Caravans and Dash-8 aircraft are perfectly suited to provide quick and efficient access to these remote airstrips, ensuring that visitors can maximize their time exploring the wonders of the Kenyan wilderness.”

Speaking during the launch event, Mr Julius Thairu, the Chief Commercial and Customer Officer (CCCO) at Kenya Airways noted that, “Kenya’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination, particularly for its exceptional safaris, continues to attract travelers from across the globe.” He further added, “This strategic partnership with Safarilink directly addresses the needs of today’s travelers who prioritize efficiency and reliability. By offering a single-ticket solution, we are making it easier and more convenient than ever for our customers to experience the magic of a Kenyan safari.”