SKY Girls Kenya has launched Season 4 of its teen drama series, PAA: Born to Fly. The new season is a dive into the urgent, high-pressure challenges shaping the lives of teenage girls across the country. It ventures into topics young people struggle to discuss but desperately need to address.

PAA Season 4 tackles the growing peer pressure around vaping, alongside critical themes of contraceptive awareness, reproductive health, and the HPV vaccination. Most significantly, this season confronts the devastating realities of sexual pressure, manipulation, and grooming by older predators, directly addressing the issue of paedophilia and the abuse of power that leaves young girls vulnerable.

The storyline is driven by stark official statistics:

Nearly half of women (45.9%) in Kenya have experienced childhood violence.

Of those who suffered childhood sexual violence, almost two-thirds (62.6%) endured multiple incidents before the age of 18.

Svetlana Polikarpova, Country Director for SKY Girls Kenya, emphasized the urgency behind the series’ focus. “The reality on the ground is stark: sexual pressure often comes from much older men. With one in six girls becoming a victim of sexual violence before age 18, we could not ignore this,” she stated. “PAA equips girls with the knowledge and the lingo to recognise manipulation and speak up to a trusted adult. Our goal with Season 4 was to turn harrowing statistics into survival skills across some of the most pressing issues, including contraception, peer pressure, vaping, and sexual coercion.”

SKY Girls Kenya is leveraging Season 4 to spark critical dialogue nationwide by collaborating with schools, educators, parents, and guardians.

At a private screening event, Diana Akinyi, a psychologist with Usikimye (a Kenyan NGO providing support to GBV survivors), highlighted the show’s critical importance. “What we see in PAA is not just a story, it’s the daily reality in our offices. Paedophiles are not monsters lurking in dark alleys; they are normal people close to us – often trusted individuals… This show is critically important because it teaches parents and caregivers to be vigilant and curious, and it empowers the child to know that their safety is paramount.”

PAA Season 4 was produced by an all-women production team. The series is now available on the SKY Girls Kenya YouTube channel.