SKY Girls Kenya has launched HOW TO FIND YOUR SKY, a new board game designed to help adolescent girls navigate real-world pressures and negative influences.
The initiative is already making a positive impact on over 150,000 girls in more than 100 schools across Nairobi and Kisumu by providing an interactive and safe way to address sensitive topics like peer pressure, HPV, tobacco, and family planning.
The game was created to bridge a critical access gap for girls in boarding or remote schools who have limited access to social and digital content. By offering a repeatable, engaging format, the board game empowers them to build life skills together.
The game places players at the center of relatable scenarios, from friendships and school to relationships and peer influence. As they roll the dice, players face “choice cards” that require them to make decisions for their character’s journey. Just like in real life, every choice has a consequence, and positive decisions are rewarded with points.
“What I really love about the game is that the scenarios are just like the things we go through as girls every day,” said a Form 3 student from Moi Girls. “It feels real—and it shows me step by step how I can handle those situations better.”
Crucially, sensitive issues are woven into the gameplay, making them easier to talk about. The game provides a safe, supportive setting for teens to discuss and debate their choices, building confidence and practical decision-making skills. For example, the game addresses the challenge of HPV vaccination, which remains low in Kenya, with only 33% of eligible girls fully vaccinated.
Since the board game was introduced, girls who have played it have shown significant personal development:
- 86% feel more confident in handling peer and sexual pressure.
- 40% have learned more about HPV.
- 40% have learned new ways to handle pressure to smoke.
“We strongly believe that when girls are equipped to handle pressure, they can make choices that keep them true to their values,” said Edna Njeri, Project Lead at SKY Girls Kenya. “We developed ‘HOW TO FIND YOUR SKY’ to give girls the tools to practice real-life scenarios in a safe, engaging way, leading to proven, lasting positive results.”
The game’s scenarios and language were developed over a year of extensive testing with Kenyan girls themselves, ensuring the content is authentic and relevant to their experiences. With 2,000 editions already produced, the game is provided to schools for free and has been endorsed by teachers, parents, and the Ministry of Education.
Plans are underway to expand the program nationwide and introduce a mobile version in the next 12 to 18 months.