Shares

Look, when we here in Africa see a picture of Carolight or Caro White, a chill runs through us. It’s not nostalgia; it’s a genuine, stomach-dropping terror. This is a product whose dangers we know intimately. We have seen the fallout, the permanent damage, the health crises. We know this specific jar holds a legacy of pain.

So, honestly, when news travels back to us, or when we see social media posts, that our brothers and sisters in the American diaspora are still using this cream, we stop and ask, “Wait, why?”.

It creates a strange, deeply unsettling confusion. We know that the roots of colorism—that poisonous preference for lighter skin—are global. We know the history of colonialism and slavery created this wound on both sides of the Atlantic. But there is a crucial difference: knowledge and regulation.

In many parts of Africa, people use these creams because, frankly, the market is often unregulated. The products are cheap, aggressively marketed, and dangerous ingredients are often not listed or are sold under the counter. The public health battle here has been loud and fierce, with governments and health advocates constantly issuing warnings, recalls, and seizures. We are fighting this war in our communities daily.

But the American Diaspora?

Access to Information: You are in a place with the world’s most advanced cosmetic science and access to unlimited, verified medical information. Why are you choosing the most infamous, globally banned formula? Market Regulation: You are in a country where $99\%$ of these ingredients (like high-dose hydroquinone and unlisted, potent steroids) are either strictly prescription-only or illegal for cosmetic use. How are you sourcing this product, and why are you risking your health with black-market poisons when you have access to dermatologists and regulated alternatives? The Price of ‘Flawless’: We know the immense pressure to conform. But the horror we feel comes from knowing that the ‘flawless’ look you get in a month with Carolight will likely turn into permanent, disfiguring ochronosis (that blue-black staining), paper-thin skin, and systemic health complications within a few years. We have seen the permanent scars. We know the cost is too high.

I see African Americans celebrating their Blackness, promoting natural hair, and fighting so hard against systemic injustice. It is inspiring. But then, to see this one dangerous practice. A practice that is literally self-inflicted harm driven by the same colonial mindset. It makes us wonder if the internal fight against colorism is being lost at the level of the skin.

We do not look at you with judgment; we look at you with intense concern and a desperate plea. We know what Carolight is. It is a cocktail of hydroquinone at illegal concentrations (often over 4.0%) and unlisted, powerful steroids like clobetasol. It is not a beauty treatment; it is a chemical injury waiting to happen.

Please, if you are seeking to manage hyperpigmentation, speak to a medical professional. There are safe, regulated alternatives like Azelaic Acid, Kojic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and prescription retinoids that won’t destroy your skin or your health.

Do not import our trauma. Drop the jar. Your skin is beautiful, and it deserves protection, not poison.