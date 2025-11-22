Shares

NCBA has announced a new partnership with the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA). The collaboration kicks off with the donation of the first tranche of twenty-four (5,000-litre) water storage tanks, aimed at improving access to clean and reliable water across the Nyanza region.

The water tanks will be strategically distributed to schools, markets, and social and faith-based institutions across the eight counties served by the agency. This initiative directly addresses the long-standing challenge of limited access to clean and reliable water supply in these communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director Corporate & Investment Banking, emphasized the bank’s dedication to the region.

“We are deepening our presence in the region by creating real value for communities through enhanced water storage capacity for schools, markets, and social institutions. This initiative addresses a fundamental need while laying the foundation for long-term regional development. This is how NCBA Change the Story—through action that improves lives today and supports growth for generations to come. Our partnership with Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency reflects a shared vision for sustainability, strengthening the foundation for long-term regional development. It’s a program that will continue for years, showing NCBA’s commitment to people and the environment we operate in.”

The water tank donation is a key pillar of the NCBA Change the Story initiative, which commits annual financial resources to support communities and enable progress in critical areas, including:

Environmental Sustainability

Financial Empowerment

Education

Tree Planting and reducing environmental degradation

Jackline Kemunto, CEO of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, expressed gratitude for the contribution, highlighting the long-term vision of the partnership.

“We are deeply grateful to NCBA for this generous contribution of water tanks. This is the first 24 of 200 water tanks that will eventually serve schools, hospitals, market centers, and community groups across the Lake Victoria South region. This is the foundation of a long-term partnership built on sustainability that will enhance water accessibility for both underserved and deserving communities. By working hand in hand, we will extend our efforts to the next level and deliver on our mandate to create lasting impact.”