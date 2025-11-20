Shares

I&M Group delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2025, demonstrating growth across key financial metrics.

The Group’s Profit After Tax (PAT) reached 12.675 Billion for the Q3 period ending September 30, 2025. This is a 27.5% increase from the 9.946 billion that the company posted in the previous year. This profit surge was underpinned by double-digit growth in both core income streams:

Net Interest Income increased by 21.1% to 31.819 billion

Non-Interest Income (non-funded income) grew by 17.9% to Ksh. 11.185 billion.

Consequently, Operating Income rose by 20.3% to 43.005 billion. Despite a controlled increase in Total Operating Expenses (+15.6% to Ksh. 25.845 billion) and higher Loan Loss Provisions (+21.8% to Ksh. 6.700 billion), the overall operating leverage remained positive, pushing Profit Before Tax (PBT) up by 25.8% to Ksh. 17.754 billion.

I&M Group’s balance sheet strengthened considerably, with significant gains in key components:

Total Equity saw a substantial rise of 29.9%, closing at Ksh. 113.786 billion.

Customer Deposits grew by 10.2% to Ksh. 455.849 billion, reflecting continued customer confidence.

Total Assets expanded by 12.8% to Ksh. 640.417 billion.

The Group’s lending book, Loans & Advances (Net), also saw a healthy increase of 7.3% to Ksh. 301.905 billion. Encouragingly, Gross Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) decreased by 7.0% to Ksh. 33.173 billion, signaling an improvement in asset quality management.

Reflecting the solid performance, the Group’s board declared an interim dividend of Ksh. Ksh. 1.50 per share, representing a 15.4% increase over the Ksh. 1.30 paid in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) also saw a modest increase of 2.6%, rising from 3.12 to 3.2.

I&M Bank – Q3 2025 performance summary