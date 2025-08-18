Shares

I&M Bank Group has announced that it has posted a net profit of Ksh. 6.1 billion for the half year period ended June 30th 2025. This is an improvement from the Ksh. 4.7 billion the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

Interest income from loans and advances to customers decreased from Ksh. 17.8 billion to Ksh. 18.9 billion while income from government securities increased to Ksh. 7.4 billion from Ksh. 5.3 billion in a similar period in 2024. Total interest income closed at Ksh. 26 billion, a slight increase from the Ksh. 25.4 billion the bank posted in 2024.

Total interest expenses decreased to Ksh. 9.6 billion from Ksh. 12.8 billion while other operating expenses went up to Ksh. 12.4 billion from Ksh. 10.5 billion in a similar period in 2024. This was driven by staff costs at Ksh. 3.7 billion, loan provisions at Ksh. 3.6 billion and rental costs were at Ksh. 265 million.

The Group’s regional subsidiaries sustained a strong growth trajectory, contributing 24% of the Group’s overall Profit Before Tax. This highlights the increasing strength and synergy of its operations in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Mauritius.

I&M Group Regional CEO Mr. Kihara Maina noted that: “The subsidiary markets’ contribution of 24% to the Group’s Profit Before Tax underscores the success of our regional expansion strategy. By leveraging cross-market collaboration and investing in digital innovation, we are building a resilient and diversified business that consistently delivers value to our shareholders and customers across East Africa.”

Loan loss provisions of the I&M Group stood at Ksh. 4.1 billion, up from Ksh. 3.5 billion in the same period last year. The Group’s operating expenses, excluding provisions, rose by 11%, driven by continued investment in technology, people, and branch expansion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Gul Khan, I&M Bank Kenya CEO, said, “Our half-year results reflect our continued commitment to delivering relevant solutions and a superior customer experience. The strong double-digit growth across both our retail and corporate segments is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. We will continue to invest in both our physical channels and digital transformation as we expand our reach to serve more Kenyans, empowering them to achieve their financial goals.”