Vipingo Ridge has successfully defended its title as Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2025 at the 12th annual World Golf Awards. The ceremony was held in Madeira, Portugal.

For the second year in a row, Vipingo Ridge triumphed over other top continental contenders. Vipingo Ridge is home to the championship PGA Baobab Course, which offers golfing, professional training, and a variety of sports and wellness activities.

Speaking from Kilifi, Vipingo Ridge CEO Mr. Alex Horsey highlighted the award as a celebration of the destination’s appreciating real estate investments and its role in boosting Kenya’s golf tourism profile.

“This award celebrates the Vipingo Ridge commitment to creating a sustainable environment where nature, recreation and responsible development coexist,” said Mr. Horsey. “It continues to redefine modern coastal living through its blend of exceptional real estate and world-class golfing experience.”

The World Golf Awards, an initiative of the World Travel Awards, recognizes and rewards excellence in the global golf tourism industry, with winners determined by consumer votes worldwide.

Mr. Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards, issued a communiqué from Madeira, stating that the winners for 2025 “reflect the strength and innovation within the sport, showcasing an exceptional blend of excellence, sustainability and passion.” He noted a record number of votes from golf consumers and industry professionals this year.

