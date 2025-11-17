Shares

NCBA Group concluded its highly successful “Meet, Mingle & Money Talks” customer engagement series with an exclusive forum held in Mombasa.

The Mombasa forum follows successful earlier sessions in Nairobi, where NCBA’s leadership engaged directly with customers. These gatherings provided invaluable one-on-one interactions with key decision-makers, allowing clients to explore their financial ambitions, discuss business opportunities, and align on personal investment goals.

The interactive nature of these sessions has proven highly effective, generating strong business leads across crucial segments including mortgages, investment products, asset finance, and bancassurance. The feedback gathered from customers is actively used by the bank to refine and enhance its product and service offerings.

Commenting on the initiative, Dennis Njau, NCBA Group Director Retail Banking, emphasized the bank’s core philosophy: “Customer obsession for us is not a catchphrase; it is a culture. It means being present in the lives of our customers, anticipating their needs before they arise and walking with them through every financial milestone. This engagement in Mombasa is about deepening those relationships and reaffirming that at NCBA, our customers come first.”

Data indicates that only 18.3% of Kenyans are considered financially healthy, leaving the majority vulnerable to economic shocks and struggling to save or invest sustainably.

Young people, who constitute about 35% of the population, are particularly underserved. They are less likely to hold formal savings accounts, and unemployment presents a major barrier to financial inclusion. Furthermore, Kenya’s national savings rate lingers at just 11–13%, falling below the African average of 17%. These statistics underscore the vital need for banks to shift focus from mere transactional services toward offering genuine, wealth-building support.

Through the “Meet, Mingle & Money Talks” platform, NCBA is committed to demonstrating that banking can be both personal and purposeful. Each engagement is designed as a platform for shared ideas, mutual growth, and tangible action, going beyond a simple networking event. Following the forum, participants will continue to receive tailored financial guidance and access to exclusive opportunities that align directly with their individual goals.