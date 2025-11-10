Shares

November is bringing a spectacular lineup to Showmax, blending chilling horror, high-stakes drama, celebrated biopics, and the debut of African reality TV excellence. From the prequel to a Stephen King classic to the latest works from legendary directors, the month’s schedule on Showmax promises something for every viewer.

Spine-Tingling Series and Cinematic Thrills

The month kicks off with a dose of intense horror and gripping true stories:

IT: Welcome to Derry | First on Showmax | Fridays from today

The prequel series to the multi-award-winning IT films arrives, plunging viewers back into the 1960s to investigate disappearances in Derry, Maine. Featuring Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise, Rotten Tomatoes calls it “the most anticipated show of the month, by far…”

Last Breath | Stream from Monday, 3 November

Based on a heart-pounding true story, this film follows deep-sea saturation divers—one of the world’s most dangerous professions—battling the elements to rescue a trapped crewmate. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, The Guardian hailed it as “Riveting, seamless, at points genuinely shocking…”

Juror #2 | Stream from Monday, 24 November

This is the highly-anticipated 40th directorial outing from Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood. The thriller stars Nicholas Hoult as a juror facing a moral dilemma that could sway the high-profile murder verdict. With a stellar 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this is a late-year cinematic event.

The Monkey | Stream from Thursday, 27 November

Produced by horror legend James Wan, this new horror movie is based on a Stephen King story. It stars Theo James and Tatiana Maslany as twin brothers who must confront a cursed wind-up monkey responsible for tearing their family apart 25 years earlier.

Drop | Stream from Monday, 10 November

Starring Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), this tense throwback thriller sees a hopeful first date turn into a nightmare when anonymous drops to her phone make everyone a suspect.

Cuckoo | Stream from Monday, 10 November

Hunter Schafer stars in this horror film about a teen who moves to the German Alps and is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions.

Elsbeth S2 | Binge on Showmax from Wednesday, 19 November

Carrie Preston returns to her Emmy-winning role as the brilliant but unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, who uses her sharp intuition to help the NYPD solve high-profile murders.

Showmax Originals and Local Powerhouses

Local content shines brightly, featuring award-winning drama and groundbreaking documentaries:

Outlaws S2 | Showmax Original | Mondays from 17 November

Named Best Telenovela at the 2024 SAFTAs, the high-stakes drama continues with the Zulu cattle-farming Biyela clan and the Basotho cattle-raiding Ts’eoles at war. New cast members join Thembinkosi Mthembu as the tension escalates.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – Africa | Showmax Original | Fridays from 28 November

Following a record-breaking first season, the ultimate cultural crossover returns! Housewives from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa take their energy, glamour, and drama all the way to Brazil for an unmissable Showmax Original.

Unspoken War | Showmax Original | Binge from 12 November

This critical documentary series gathers rare archival footage and intimate testimony to explore the brutal, covert South African Border War (1966-1989), giving voice to soldiers, spies, and families across the conflict.

Die Brug S2 | Binge from Tuesday, 11 November

kykNET’s hit reality series, previously nominated for an International Emmy, returns with a new group of players working together to build a bridge to reach the R1 million treasure.

Must-See Documentaries and Comedy

Dive into the inspiring, the unsettling, and the hilarious this month:

Piece by Piece | Stream from Sunday, 2 November

This one-of-a-kind, animated biopic tells the story of music’s most innovative minds: 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams. Wall Street Journal calls it “a party for the eyes and ears.”

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God | Stream from Thursday, 13 November

Boasting a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this HBO documentary series explores how a young mother from Kansas grew an online following and became a controversial cult leader known as Mother God.

You Were My First Boyfriend | Stream from Thursday, 13 November

This HBO Original documentary sees filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo revisit and re-enact cringeworthy memories from her tortured teen years.

Stand Up & Shout: Songs From A Philly High School | Stream from Thursday, 13 November

A soul-stirring documentary exploring the transformative power of music as teenagers write, compose, and perform their own album. Produced by John Legend.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life | First on Showmax | Stream from Friday, 28 November

The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star and comedian brings his irresistible charm for his first HBO stand-up special, sharing hilarious insights on love, masculinity, and more.

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? | First on Showmax | Stream from Friday, 28 November

The acclaimed comedian and satirist serves up another dose of unfiltered reality in his 13th HBO stand-up special, offering scathing commentary on modern politics and trends.