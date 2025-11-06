Shares

A new report, The Skills Gap and Gender Analysis Report 2025, from BrighterMonday Kenya and the Mastercard Foundation, highlights urgent challenges in Kenya’s evolving job market, especially concerning the nation’s vast youth population (over 75% of the total).

Key Findings on the Widening Skills Gap

1. Skills Mismatch is High

A significant 62.1% of employers report a disconnect between the skills of recent graduates and what the market actually needs.

2. Digital Divide

While nearly 90% of employers use digital platforms like LinkedIn for recruitment, a stark disparity exists—only 25% of non-urban youth have reliable internet access. This digital exclusion severely limits job access for many young people, particularly women, persons with disabilities, and those in non-urban areas.

3. Top Skills in Demand

Hard Skills: ICT and digital skills are the most critical competencies, ranked as essential by 75.9% of employers.

Soft Skills: Communications, teamwork, and problem-solving are highly valued, with 82.8% of employers rating them as essential.

4. Inclusion Gaps

Women and persons with disabilities are underrepresented in high-growth sectors like ICT, fintech, and construction. Furthermore, internships and apprenticeships are becoming the main entry route for young job seekers, underscoring the need for practical, work-based learning.

BrighterMonday Kenya Managing Director, Sarah Ndegwa, emphasized the urgent need for action: “The Report underscores the urgent need for demand-driven training and inclusive skilling programs that prepare young Kenyans, especially women, persons with disabilities, and non-urban youth, for the future of work.”

The report and its accompanying Policy Brief recommend several critical interventions to close the gap:

Implement employer-led curriculum reforms and boost work-based learning initiatives (like apprenticeships) to ensure training programs are relevant.

Expand digital literacy and equitable access to the internet and devices across all 47 counties.

Embed diversity and accessibility policies within Human Resource systems and promote county-level employment programs to address regional disparities.

Build stronger partnerships between employers, TVET institutions, and youth-focused organisations to enhance job placement and industry relevance.

These efforts are supported by the Generation Kazi program, implemented by BrighterMonday Kenya. It focuses on upskilling and reskilling youth, with targets including 70% women, 70% non-urban youth, and 10% persons with disabilities.