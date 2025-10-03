Shares

BrighterMonday, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has launched EmpowerHer, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening the workforce and entrepreneurial ecosystem for 217,000 young women across all 47 Kenyan counties within the next 18 months.

EmpowerHer is the first edition of a county-level workforce intervention, targeting youth aged 18–35. It is being rolled out under the GenKazi Program, which is setting new standards for inclusive employment. The program is specifically designed to ensure that at least:

70% of beneficiaries are women.

10% are persons with disabilities.

10% are displaced persons.

This deliberate focus addresses the persistent exclusion of women and marginalized groups from dignified work and entrepreneurial opportunities, despite women making up nearly half of the working-age population.

The initiative directly tackles the core barriers—such as limited access to mentorship, digital skills, professional networks, and localized opportunities—that restrict women’s potential.

According to Sarah Ndegwa, Managing Director of BrighterMonday Kenya, “The initiative aims at equipping women with business skills, employability training, and county-led mentorship with tools and networks to thrive in Kenya’s evolving workforce and entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

EmpowerHer is a model for county-level empowerment. It will serve as a platform to upskill, and connect women to practical pathways for dignified work and business growth tailored to local realities. Machakos County has been selected as the first beneficiary of this comprehensive intervention.

Through collaborations with national and county governments, as well as private and development sectors, the GenKazi Program is dedicated to unlocking the economic and leadership roles of women and youth, especially those from underserved and marginalised backgrounds.