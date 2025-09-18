BrighterMonday Kenya, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is launching a new initiative under its Generation Kazi Program to combat youth unemployment in the North Rift region.
The program aims to train 2,000 young job seekers, providing them with essential soft skills, digital career tools, and direct connections to employers.
According to a 2023 report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, nearly 4 in 10 young Kenyans between the ages of 18 and 35 are unemployed or underemployed. The report highlights that while many young people have access to education, they often lack the practical skills and market readiness required by modern employers, especially in regional towns and underserved areas like the North Rift.
“By equipping youth with practical skills and matching them with hiring organizations, the GenKazi Program addresses the persistent youth unemployment gap in Kenya,” said Sarah Ndegwa, Managing Director of BrighterMonday Kenya. “Underserved and regional towns also need to be prepared as growing hubs for workforce innovation.”
The program is designed to promote inclusive hiring practices, with a special focus on women, youth, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced people. Participants will learn how to leverage AI to improve their job search outcomes and will be connected with employers actively seeking high-potential talent.
This initiative is part of the Mastercard Foundation’s broader Young Africa Works (YAW) strategy, which aims to provide 30 million young Africans with dignified and meaningful employment opportunities by 2030. The YAW strategy specifically targets young people aged 18-35, with a focus on preparing both recent graduates and those nearing the end of their tertiary education for successful transitions into the job market.