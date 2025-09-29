Shares

The KCB Foundation and Mastercard Foundation have graduated 248 young people from vocational training programs in Western Kenya, marking a significant step in their joint effort to combat youth unemployment.

The graduates, who were equipped with valuable technical skills, came from three institutions:

107 from Chevaywa Technical and Vocational College in Kakamega County.

100 from Matili Technical Training Institute in Bungoma County.

41 from Nzalwa Vocational Training Center in Vihiga County.

Mendi Njonjo, Director of the KCB Foundation, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “We are keen on tackling underemployment and unemployment in East Africa. The 248 young people who have graduated in Western Kenya mark yet another important step in our collective effort to attain this goal.”

To help the graduates kickstart their careers, a total of 123 start-up toolkits were distributed. These kits provide essential resources for launching new ventures. The program is part of the Young Africa Works (YAW) project, which aims to equip 8,500 young people with skills in key economic sectors. This is expected to generate and sustain over 43,000 jobs and create new income opportunities for thousands of households.

“Through interventions from corporates such as KCB Foundation and Mastercard Foundation, we can support the youth in the country, giving them opportunities to harness their potential, to improve their livelihoods, those of their families, and the communities around them. These strategic steps align perfectly with what we are doing,” noted Webuye East Member of Parliament Hon. Martin Pepela, who attended the Matili Technical Training Institute graduation ceremony.

The training program is designed to provide practical skills through a six-month curriculum, including three months of classroom instruction and a three-month industrial attachment. Graduates seeking to start their own businesses are supported with business development services, starter toolkits, and access to capital from KCB Bank.

To date, the 2Jiajiri Programme has trained over 35,000 youth, helped create more than 150,000 jobs, and distributed over 2,000 business start-up toolkits.