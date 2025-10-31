Showmax and DStv have a catalogue of kid friendly shows that makes them the number stop for entertainment for your little one.
This November, they are bringing Iyanu: The Age of Wonders, an all-Nigerian cast to an epic prequel rooted in West African mythology, while Phineas and Ferb return with another season of inventive mayhem. Fans of Selena Gomez’s iconic wizarding world can dive into Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball adds its signature chaos with a fresh twist. For fantasy buffs, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reimagines Middle-earth’s past with cinematic flair.
The full list of shows for kids available on Showmax and DStv this November include:
1. IYANU: THE AGE OF WONDERS
|Detail
|Information
|Where to Watch
|First on Showmax
|The Story
|Set five centuries before the rise of Iyanu, this feature film plunges into Yorubaland during the peak of its magical civilisation. When Meje—the embodiment of the seven deadly sins—emerges, young warriors Dara and Ishe must embark on a quest to stop the coming Age of Darkness. Their only hope lies with the Divine Ones, legendary beings who once upheld the balance of the world.
|Key Details
|Created by Nigerian director Roye Okupe from his own graphic novel, the film features an all-Nigerian voice cast, including Shaffy Bello and Adesua Etomi-Wellington. The original animated series was a breakout hit, ranking as the #1 series on Cartoon Network and winning the Diversity In Kids Programming category at the MIPAfrica Inclusive Lens Awards.
|Trailer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGYoz1XoFfo
2. THE WONDERFULLY WEIRD WORLD OF GUMBALL S1
|Detail
|Information
|Where to Watch
|Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301)
|The Story
|A brand-new series from the creators of The Amazing World of Gumball. It follows the misadventures of 12-year-old Gumball and his peculiar family—including a six-foot pink rabbit dad and a mother working at the rainbow factory—in their wonderfully weird town of Elmore.
|Critical Buzz
|The animated series holds a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed as “one of the best shows on television” by Slate.
|Trailer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKoY9eIx6Qw
3. PHINEAS AND FERB S5
|Detail
|Information
|Where to Watch
|Disney Channel SA (DStv Channel 303)
|The Story
|The inventive stepbrothers return for another 104 days of summer. While their sister, Candace, is more determined than ever to finally “bust” them, their pet platypus, Perry, continues his double life as the suave Agent P, tasked with thwarting Dr. Doofenshmirtz.
|Legacy
|The series maintains a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely celebrated, winning three Primetime Emmys across its previous seasons.
|Trailer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pj7aDHPfzZU (nearly 10 million views)
4. WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE S2: PART 1
|Detail
|Information
|Where to Watch
|Disney Channel SA (DStv Channel 303)
|The Story
|The spin-off follows an adult Justin Russo, who chose a normal, mortal life with his family. However, when his sister Alex brings wizard-in-training Billie to him for help, Justin is pulled back into the magical world. In Season 2, Justin must train three young wizards—including his own magically-powered children—for the high-stakes Family Wizard Competition.
|Key Details
|This sequel to the Emmy-winning Wizards of Waverly Place is executive produced by and features guest appearances from Selena Gomez.
|Trailer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eOIUVzKtUs
5. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM
|Detail
|Information
|Where to Watch
|MM1 (DStv Channel 104) on Saturday, 11 October (12:45 PM)
|The Story
|This feature film is set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy. It tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan, as a sudden attack by a vengeful lord forces him and his people into a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold that will eventually become Helm’s Deep.
|Production
|Executive produced by Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and directed by Kenji Kamiyama. The voice cast is led by Emmy winner Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand and Miranda Otto, who reprises her role as the narrator, Éowyn.
|Trailer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCUg6Td5fgQ