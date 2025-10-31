Shares

Showmax and DStv have a catalogue of kid friendly shows that makes them the number stop for entertainment for your little one.

This November, they are bringing Iyanu: The Age of Wonders, an all-Nigerian cast to an epic prequel rooted in West African mythology, while Phineas and Ferb return with another season of inventive mayhem. Fans of Selena Gomez’s iconic wizarding world can dive into Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball adds its signature chaos with a fresh twist. For fantasy buffs, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim reimagines Middle-earth’s past with cinematic flair.

The full list of shows for kids available on Showmax and DStv this November include: