NCBA Bank recently hosted an estate succession forum focused on preserving and seamlessly transferring wealth across generations. The forum was hosted in partnership with Caroline Wanjiru & Associates and NCBA Bancassurance.

The forum equipped customers with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their legacies. Key topics explored included the preparation of Wills, establishing Family Trusts, and navigating the complex tax implications of succession planning.

Representatives from NCBA Insurance stressed the value of early preparation, legal clarity, and a well-structured succession framework for family peace of mind.

Dennis Njau, Group Director, Retail Banking at NCBA, spoke on the bank’s philosophy. “As a trusted financial partner, we believe that true wealth is not just about accumulation but also about preservation and continuity,” he said. “Our goal is to empower our customers with the right tools and knowledge so that their legacies can thrive for generations. This is part of our broader mission to ensure that wealth management at NCBA goes beyond numbers to serve families and futures.”

The initiative is central to NCBA’s strategy to strengthen its Platinum Banking and Retail Wealth Management Value Proposition by offering structured advisory services.

According to a report by Business Research Insights, the global estate planning services market is projected to grow from approximately $109.2 billion in 2025 to about $171.17 billion by 2035. Despite this steady growth, limited awareness and complexity remain major barriers for many potential clients.

NCBA Group operates a network of over 100 branches across five countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Ivory Coast. It serves over 60 million customers, and is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers.