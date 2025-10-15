Shares

East African flair is set to take center stage as Dr. Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu join a powerhouse lineup for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, premiering on Showmax on November 28, 2025.

The spin-off follows the success of its South African counterpart and is raising the bar for Pan-African reality television. The series whisks the continent’s most unforgettable Housewives away to Brazil for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure filled with drama, glamour, and sisterhood.

Kenya’s representatives bring distinct star power to the trip:

Dr. Catherine Masitsa (“Dr. C”): The business mogul and tastemaker has been a staple of the franchise, featuring in both Seasons 1 and 2.

Zena Nyambu: The beauty and aesthetics entrepreneur quickly became a fan favorite after joining as a full-time Housewife in Season 2.

They will be joined by iconic Housewives from South Africa (Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, Jojo Robinson, Madam Evodia Mogase, and Christall Kay) and Nigeria (Mariam Timmer and Princess Jecoco).

The new season is produced by GOAT Productions, the creative force behind hit shows like Unfollowed and Life With Kelly Khumalo.

Graeme Swanepoel, executive producer, emphasized the show’s vision: “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is more than just a reality show, it’s a celebration of African womanhood in all its power, diversity, and glamour.”

He continued, “For the first time, we’re bringing together iconic Housewives from across the continent to share their worlds, their stories, and their sisterhood. It’s unapologetically Pan-African, women-led and bursting with the kind of energy and authenticity that makes Africa unlike anywhere else on Earth.”

Barrie Kelly, VP, International Format Production and Development at NBCUniversal Formats, added that the show is taking the vibrant energy of the format to the “next level” through this formidable cross-continental pairing.

The series drops on November 28, 2025, exclusively on Showmax.