Airtel Africa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Airtel Africa plc, has announced an ambitious new strategy to directly improve the lives of 10 million people across the continent by 2030.

This goal will be achieved through initiatives focused on four core pillars: Financial Empowerment, Education, Environmental Protection, and Digital Inclusion (FEED).

Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, described the vision as a strategic move to unlock the continent’s potential.

“Our 2030 vision is a transformed Africa where over 10 million lives are directly improved through our interventions,” Dr. Ogunsanya stated. “We are not just donating resources, we are building a pipeline of talent and fostering innovation to ensure the global digital revolution leaves no African behind. This is a strategic, measurable commitment to unlocking the continent’s demographic dividend.”

The Foundation’s mission is designed to create a cycle of empowerment through specific programmes:

‘Connecting Schools’ provides free internet connectivity and devices to educational institutions.

The ‘Airtel Africa Fellowship‘ offers full undergraduate scholarships in tech and STEM fields, complete with mentorship and internship opportunities.

The Airtel Africa Foundation has already demonstrated impact through its ongoing partnership with UNICEF. This collaboration has successfully connected more than 1,800 schools, benefitting over one million students and training more than 17,000 teachers in digital education across the 14 markets where Airtel Africa operates.

The Airtel Africa Foundation will mobilize its Employee Volunteer Programme to channel the skills of its staff directly into community initiatives. For the 2025/26 financial year, the Foundation has set specific expansion targets, ensuring its programmes are active across all its operating countries, from Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Zambia, Malawi, and Rwanda.

Sunil Taldar, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, underscored the business rationale behind the Foundation’s work.

“We cannot thrive in a place that is not thriving. This understanding is the very reason the Airtel Africa Foundation was born,” said Taldar. “It is our vehicle to catalyse transformation by systematically investing in the pillars that underpin a resilient and dynamic society. For us, helping to connect the unconnected, banking the unbanked, and enabling businesses and economies to thrive are the three most significant objectives of our business.”