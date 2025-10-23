Shares

The Airtel Africa Foundation has launched a major joint initiative with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), and Cisco to enhance capacity and digital skills development in Rwanda. This collaboration falls under the ITU’s Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) Initiative.

The partnership aims to close the digital divide and promote digital inclusion by providing free Internet connectivity and crucial digital skills training to underserved Rwandan communities. This work directly supports the country’s progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Rwanda, will equip the DTC locations with free routers, Wi-Fi, and data packages to ensure smooth training rollouts and access to digital educational platforms. The ITU will supply the digital skills training content for the DTCs, facilitate networking opportunities to promote digital literacy, and share best practices.

Mr. Sujay Chakrabarti, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, hailed the agreement, stating: “Today’s partnership marks a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide and empowering Rwandan youth with digital skills. This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when government, private sector, and international organizations come together to empower communities.”

This landmark initiative aligns perfectly with Rwanda’s ambition to become a knowledge-based economy and complements existing national programs like ‘Connect Rwanda.’

Ms. Esi Asare Prah, Head of Programs at Airtel Africa Foundation, commented on the strategic importance of the collaboration: “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting national development goals and closing the digital divide through meaningful collaboration. We are honoured to partner with ITU to bring this vision to life and contribute to Rwanda’s journey toward becoming a digitally empowered society.”

The partnership also serves as a model for future expansion across the continent. Dr. Emmanuel Mannaseh, Regional Director for ITU, noted: “Our partnership with Airtel Africa Foundation begins in Rwanda to strengthen digital skills in underserved communities. This initiative lays the groundwork for broader regional collaboration, as we aim to expand this work to other Digital Transformation Centres across Africa.”

Mr. Antoine Sebera, CEO of RISA, stressed the urgency of the work: “Statistics show that 900 million people in Africa remain unconnected, extra effort needs to be made to make sure that no one is left behind. These centres are going to play a transformative role in educating the youth to leverage AI. Digital Transformation is driving the world and Africa or Rwanda cannot be left behind.”