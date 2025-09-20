Through the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), UN Women Kenya, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the African Union Commission (AUC) are investing in the digital education and leadership of young women to transform communities.
The initiative equips girls and young women in Kenya, aged 14 to 25, with skills in coding, ICT, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship. It focuses on ensuring equitable access to digital education, promoting gender-inclusive digital transformation, and fostering safe and meaningful participation in digital spaces. With support from governments like Denmark, Belgium, Finland, and Germany, the program has trained over 1,200 young women across Africa.
In Kenya, AGCCI has been running since 2022, reaching 213 girls and young women with intensive coding camps, mentorship, and gender equality training. The program aims to create a new generation of female leaders in the digital sphere.
According to Dan Bazira, Deputy Country Representative for UN Women in Kenya, AGCCI directly supports the Continental Education Strategy for Africa and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. “UN Women is championing the advancement of youth employment by creating meaningful work opportunities for AGCCI graduates to lead the digital economy,” he said.
In Kenya, the initiative has influenced gender-inclusive policies and national digital strategies. Collaboration between the Ministries of ICT, Gender, and Education has led to significant progress in integrating ICT and gender into the national curriculum. The program aligns with national priorities such as the Kenya National ICT Policy (2019) and the National Digital Master Plan (2022–2032).
AGCCI graduates have secured jobs at leading institutions, including Siemens, Safaricom, and the Kenya School of Government. Others have started their own community projects, such as digital literacy programs for children and awareness campaigns on cybersecurity and gender-based violence.
Alumni-led movements like Shield Maidens and the Space Shift Initiative are actively championing safer, more inclusive digital spaces for young women and girls.
By partnering with government ministries and other key stakeholders, the AGCCI plans to continue nurturing a pipeline of young female innovators who will shape Kenya’s digital economy and contribute to Kenya Vision 2030, SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).