Shares

Kenya, UN Women Kenya, Youth Advocates, and Gender Experts call for promotion of positive masculinity to curb gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a widespread human rights violation, significantly impacting women and girls across Africa. Despite legislative efforts, deeply rooted patriarchal norms and unequal power structures continue to perpetuate violence, discrimination, and systemic gender inequalities. GBV continues to manifest in many forms, including domestic violence, sexual harassment, and economic disempowerment, limiting the full participation of women and girls in the society.

“The Regional Forum on Positive Masculinity and the Fight Against GBV will inform ratification and implementation of the African Union(AU) Convention on Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) as well as positive masculinity. The landmark Convention, now adopted by AU Heads of State and Government, is a critical step towards addressing GBV and advancing gender equality in Africa,” Ms. Anne Wang’ombe, Permanent Secretary, the State Department for Gender, and Affirmative Action.

Despite the progress made in policy, legislation, and advocacy, deeply entrenched patriarchal norms and unequal power structures continue to enable cycles of violence and discrimination.

“Positive masculinity is a powerful tool in our collective journey towards gender justice. It calls on men and boys to reject harmful norms that equate manhood with dominance, aggression, or control. Instead, it promotes empathy, accountability and respect, and partnership. Positive masculinity encourages men to become allies to foster healthier relationships” said Ms. Antonia N’gabala Sodonon, the Representative for UN Women in Kenya.

Advancing positive masculinity requires practical strategies to challenge harmful gender norms and engage men and boys meaningfully.

Last month, the global community gathered at Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) / Beijing +30 to review progress towards gender equality, 30 years after the Beijing Platform for Action. CSW69 recognised that engaging men and boys is central to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

“I am happy to report that UN Women, the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action and other stakeholders on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) have already facilitated the first draft of National Male Engagement and Inclusion Strategy,” Ms. Antonia N’gabala Sodonon concluded.