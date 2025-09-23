Shares

NCBA Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to a customer-centric approach through a regional tour of Central Kenya. Led by NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip, the tour visited Kerugoya, Karatina, Nyeri, and Nanyuki to engage directly with customers in key sectors like agriculture, medicine, manufacturing, and trade.

The tour marks a significant step in the bank’s “customer obsession agenda,” with its leadership team meeting face-to-face with clients to gain firsthand feedback and build stronger relationships.

“Our strategy is built on being truly customer obsessed,” said Gossip. “This means sitting with our customers, listening to the constraints they face, understanding their aspirations, and co-creating solutions together. We want to ensure that NCBA Kenya is not just a bank but a trusted growth partner.”

NCBA’s goal is to connect with customers and staff at the branch level. The bank aims to identify new growth opportunities and design meaningful, tailored solutions.

During the tour, the leadership team hosted special luncheons and dinners, in addition to personalized visits, to gather feedback. This input will be used to improve existing products and develop new offerings in partnership with customers.

The Central region was a strategic choice for the tour due to its critical role in Kenya’s economy, with its thriving agricultural activities in tea, coffee, and horticulture, as well as its vibrant trade sectors. Gossip described the bank’s branches as a “goldmine of useful ideas,” noting that these direct interactions provide invaluable insights.

This initiative comes as NCBA Kenya has been rapidly expanding its presence, having recently opened its 100th branch to make banking services more accessible to customers nationwide.