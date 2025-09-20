The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has appointed Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias as its new acting Managing Director and CEO, effective September 19, 2025. This leadership change was announced by the KETRACO Board of Directors, bringing an end to the tenure of the outgoing CEO, Dr. John Muoki Mativo.
Dr. Mativo’s departure comes less than two years into his three-year contract, which began in April 2023. While the official statement from the board thanked him for his “invaluable service,” it did not provide a specific reason for his early exit. The move, however, follows a period of heightened scrutiny over KETRACO’s performance, especially regarding significant power transmission projects and public-private partnerships.
The newly appointed acting CEO, Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias, brings a wealth of experience to the role. A seasoned professional with over two decades of expertise in Kenya’s energy sector, Kibias previously served as KETRACO’s General Manager for System Operation and Power Management. He is a registered professional engineer and a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK).