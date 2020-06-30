Shares

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, (KETRACO) has partnered with Kenyatta University to offer scholarships to girls from vulnerable families across the country.

The partnership will see KETRACO provide funding for the program dubbed “KETRACO Scholarship for Orphans and Vulnerable Students” (KSOVS). Over the next five years vulnerable female students in KU’s Electrical or Civil Engineering faculty are set to be beneficiaries of the initiative.

According to KETRACO, the initiative is attempting to bridge the engineering skills gap in the country as well as give an opportunity to young girls from vulnerable families to pursue their dreams.

KETRACO’s Managing Director FCPA Fernandes Barasa, had this to say, “The overall objective of the MoU signing is to jointly develop mutual collaboration in various areas including areas of research that touches on electricity transmission, support equity, access and excellence in higher education especially among vulnerable girls. This will form a link that will see the development of new products and technology in electricity transmission through scholarships, research funding and knowledge management consultancy.”