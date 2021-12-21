Shares

Kenya Power has released a statement notifying that a section of the Loyangalani-Suswa high voltage line (220Kv) collapsed last week. The collapse consequently switched switching off power plants connected to the Suswa sub-station, cutting off the 310.25-megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit, which supplies about 17% of Kenya’s total peak power demand.

According to the company, Kenya Power engineers have been working closely with their counterparts from other agencies in the sector to reconstruct the line, and restore the affected section. In the meantime, the company is undertaking load management in some sections of the country during the peak period which occurs between 7 pm and 9.30 pm.

Kenya Power added that the mishap has forced it to ration electricity to regions or estates at intervals during this period, adding that it would continue to ration electricity until the line is restored. “We would like to assure our customers that the teams undertaking these repair works are working round the clock to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible. Please bear with us as work is done to restore the affected transmission line,” read the statement in part.

The transmission lines and Suswa substation are owned and operated by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco). The substation, which sits on a 300-acre piece of land, serves as a connection point for six double circuit transmission lines including the Loiyangalani – Suswa line, Olkaria 1AU – Suswa line, and Olkaria IV – Suswa line. Others are the Suswa – Nairobi North line, Suswa – Isinya line, and the Olkaria II – Suswa line.