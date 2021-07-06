Shares

BTE Renewables and Craftskills have announced the completion of Kipeto wind farm located in Kajiado County. Kipeto is BTE Renewables’ fifth project to reach commercial operations in the last year, currently with 384 MW in operations in Kenya and South Africa.

All of the project’s 60 wind turbines are currently producing power to the national grid, making Kipeto Kenya’s second largest wind power project. This provides power to the equivalent of approximately 250,000 households.

Speaking at the announcement, Dr. Kenneth Namunje, Chairman and Director of Kipeto Energy and Director of Craftskills said, “Today is a proud day for Kipeto and the local community of Kajiado as we enter into commercial operation after a 12-year journey. I am very grateful for the ongoing support of the community of Kajiado, which has been paramount for our success. Now we are providing clean and sustainable energy for the people of Kenya with the support of Kenya Power and KETRACO.”

Robert Skjodt, CEO of BTE Renewables commented, “The completion of Kipeto is a testament to the strong and spirited resilience of the Kipeto team, and the support and dedication of our engineering and construction partners Worley, China Machinery and Engineering Company and GE. Further, the completion during these challenging times required support from Kenya Power, KETRACO, and the community of Kajiado. As BTE Renewables, we are immensely proud of now having completed five wind and solar projects under these very challenging circumstances.”

The Kipeto project was connected to the grid in January 2021 and has now reached commercial operation with all 60 wind turbines under the 20 year Power Purchase Agreement with Kenya Power. The project is funded by equity from Actis-backed BTE Renewables (88%) and Craftskills (12%) alongside senior debt from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI). The project is providing an on-demand insurance product for the project. Kipeto has further partnered with USAID Power Africa in developing its Biodiversity Action Plan.