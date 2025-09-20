The 2025/26 SportPesa League season kicked off with a bang at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as KCB secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Tusker. The win was powered by a stellar performance from new signing Boniface Omondi, who netted a first-half brace.
For the Bankers, it was a dream start to the new campaign and a perfect welcome for their new coach, Robert Matano, who faced his former team. Omondi, the former Gor Mahia winger, proved to be the difference-maker, showcasing his scoring prowess and quickly justifying his move to KCB.
Meanwhile, it was a frustrating day for Tusker, particularly for their star striker, Erick Kapaito. The two-time Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winner had a disappointing return to the top flight, missing a crucial penalty that could have shifted the momentum of the game.
After the match, Tusker’s coach, Charles Okere, expressed his disappointment with the result. He acknowledged that the team’s defensive and attacking performances were below par and stressed the need for significant improvement.
Looking ahead, KCB will aim to build on their strong start when they face Mathare United in their next fixture. Tusker, on the other hand, will be under pressure to bounce back from the defeat as they prepare to take on Posta Rangers.