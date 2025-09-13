Shares

NCBA has introduced Komiut, an innovative digital platform designed to transform Kenya’s public transport sector. This new service provides Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators with a simple way to collect fares and manage revenue in real time, and build stronger financial records.

By digitizing daily collections, Komiut helps operators reduce risks associated with cash handling and improves financial accountability. It also unlocks new growth opportunities by providing data for credit profiling, making it easier for operators to access financing.

“At NCBA, we are committed to ensuring our customers remain future-ready through innovative technology,” said Sally Chege, NCBA Director of Transactional Banking. “This payment solution will enable our customers to track their matatu and bus income, giving them greater control over their finances and helping them grow sustainably.”

The platform is a result of a strategic partnership with Safetek Systems Limited, which aims to reshape the future of mobility in Kenya.

Samuel Ndegwa, Director of Safetek Systems, expressed his pride in the collaboration. “We are empowering PSV operators to adopt cashless fare collection, enhance financial transparency, and access real-time data for smarter decision-making,” he said.

The partnership’s between NCBA and Safetek Systems extends beyond just payments to include solutions like structured queuing systems and digital fleet management, all designed to decongest busy bus stations, improve scheduling, and create a more efficient and sustainable transport system.