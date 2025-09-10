Athletics Kenya has officially unveiled its 58 athlete team for the highly anticipated 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The selected squad is a formidable blend of seasoned champions and promising new talent, poised to uphold Kenya’s reputation as a global powerhouse in track and field.
The team’s roster is headlined by some of the biggest names in the sport. The women’s middle and long-distance events will be led by the formidable duo of Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet. Their experience and record-breaking performances are expected to be a major source of medals for the nation.
In the men’s 800m, Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be looking to dominate his event and continue his impressive run of form.
Adding to the excitement are several young athletes set to make their championship debuts. The squad includes rising stars like Phanuel Koech, Edmund Serem, and Faith Cherotich, whose inclusion signals a strong investment in the next generation of Kenyan athletics.
By combining the wisdom of experienced competitors with the raw potential of emerging athletes, Team Kenya is strategically positioned to strengthen its legacy and secure a significant medal haul in Tokyo.
The full Kenya 2025 World Athletics Championships team is below:
1. MEN’S 100M
- OMAVELLA FERDINAND
2. MEN’S 400M
- GEORGE MUTINDA
- BRIAN GIKORA
- KEVIN KIPKORIR
3. MEN’S 400M HURDLES
- WISEMAN WERE
4. MEN’S 800M
- EMMANUEL WANYONYI
- NICHOLAS KEBENEI
- KELVIN LOIT
5. MEN’S 1500M
- PHANUEL KIOECH
- REYNOLD CHERUIYOT
- TIMOTHY CHERUIYOT
6. MEN’S 3000M S/C
- EMUMUEL SEREM
- SIMON KIBET
- ABRAHAM KIBIWOTT
7. MEN’S 5000M
- NICHOLAS KIPKORIR
8. MEN’S 10,000M
- EDWIN KIPNGAT
- ISHMAEL KIPKURUI
- BENSON KIPLANGAT
9. WOMEN’S 400M S/C
- FAITH CHEROTICH
- DORIS LEMNG’OLE
- PAMELA KISOGEI
10. MEN’S JAVELIN
JULIUS YEG0
11. MEN’S 4X100M
- FERDINAND OMANYALA
- MARK OTIENO
- MESHACK BABU
- STEVE ONGERO
- DANIEL MWAI
- CLINTON ELIVA
- ISACK OMWERWA
12. MEN’S 4 X400M
- BONIFACE MWERESA
- ALVIN KIPROTICH
- DAVID SANAYEK
- ALLAN MUHIA
- DENNIS MASIKA
- ZABLON EKWAM
13. WOMEN’S 4X100M
- MERCY CHEBET
- EUSCHEN MOI-BABI
- LANHIAH AOKO
14. WOMEN’S 400M
- MERCY OKETCH
- LOUDIMO LION
- MARY MORAA
- SUSAN CHEPKEMEI
- VIVIAN CHEBET
- MIRIAM KORIR
15. WOMEN’S 1500M
- FAITH KIPYEGON
- NELLY CHEPCHIRCHIR
- SUSAN LOKAYO EJORE
16. WOMEN’S 800M
DORRIS NG’OK
17. WOMEN’S 10,000M
- BEATRICE CHEBET
- IRINE KIBET
- JANE CHEPKEMOI
- MARGARET AKIDOR
18. WOMEN’S MARATHON
- RUTH CHEPNGETICH
- JUDITH KORIR
- SHARON JEMUTAI (RESERVE)
19. WOMEN’S 5000M
- FAITH KIPYEGON
- BEATRICE CHEBET
- AGNES JEBII
- MARGARET AKIDOR
20. MEN’S MARATHON
- VINCENT KIPKEMOI
- ERICK SANG
- KENNEDY KIMUTAI
- HILARY KIPKORIR (RESERVE)
21. WOMEN’S 3000M S/C
- PERIS JEPCHIRCHIR
- JACKLINE CHERONO
- MAGDALINE MASAI
- VIVIAN CHERUIYOT (RESERVE)