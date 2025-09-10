As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, Fairtrade Africa (FTA) has unveiled a new strategic framework designed to empower African and Middle Eastern producers. The plan aims to help farmers navigate the dual challenges of the climate crisis and harness the immense opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The 2026-2028 strategy comes at a pivotal moment. While the AfCFTA has the potential to boost intra-African trade by more than 50%, farmers are increasingly vulnerable to climate change and volatile global markets. Fairtrade Africa’s new approach builds on two decades of work, which has already delivered over €700 million in Fairtrade Premiums to support community projects, schools, and climate resilience initiatives.
Isaac Tongola, Fairtrade Africa’s Executive Director, emphasized the organization’s commitment to producers. “For 20 years, we have shown that when farmers lead, resilience grows,” he said. “Our new strategy is our commitment to ensuring African producers are not just participants but leaders and primary beneficiaries of the continent’s economic transformation.”
The new strategy is built on four key pillars:
- Expanding Market Access and Commercialization: Fairtrade Africa plans to accelerate sales by tapping into the AfCFTA’s consumer market, which is projected to reach 1.7 billion people and an estimated $6.7 trillion in consumer spending by 2030.
- Building Climate-Resilient Agroecological Systems: The organization will focus on scaling regenerative agriculture practices across hundreds of thousands of hectares to sustainably boost yields and protect the environment.
- Transforming and Strengthening Producer Organizations: The strategy includes a sharp focus on enhancing the inclusivity and financial sustainability of cooperatives, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and youth, who are crucial to the future of African agriculture.
- Amplifying Policy Advocacy: Fairtrade Africa will strengthen the voice of producers to influence policies that protect livelihoods and ensure that fair trade principles are central to new regulations, such as the EU’s deforestation law (EUDR).
An immediate priority is ensuring that smallholder farmers are not left behind by new EU regulations. Fairtrade Africa has already geolocated almost 100% of its cocoa farms to provide digital proof of compliance, preventing farmers from being excluded from key export markets.
According to Madeline Njeri Muga, Fairtrade Africa’s Strategy and Impact Director, the plan is a direct response to the needs of producers. “It provides the tools, market connections, and policy support we need to build businesses that can withstand shocks and pass on prosperity to our communities for the next 20 years and beyond.”
The launch marks a significant evolution for Fairtrade Africa, from a certification body to a holistic development partner.